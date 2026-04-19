5 outrageously funny cartoons about Trump feuding with Pope Leo

Artists take on the Popemobile, new commandments, and more

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This cartoon depicts the Pope being driven through a crowd inside his &amp;ldquo;Popemobile.&amp;rdquo; A man in a MAGA hat yells at the pope, &amp;ldquo;Hey, libtard!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Donald Trump is dressed like a holy man in robe and sash. He&amp;rsquo;s with JD Vance, who is pictured as fat, small angel with wings pointing at Pope Leo. Trump holds a tablet that reads, &amp;ldquo;Thou shalt have no other god before me.&amp;rdquo; Vance points at the Pope and says, &amp;ldquo;Better be careful what you say about theology.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is dressed like a holy man in this cartoon, with a robe and sash that has a large capital &amp;ldquo;T&amp;rdquo; on it. He says, &amp;ldquo;Pope Leo is a DEI hire, and the Vatican is two weeks away from having a nuclear weapon&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This carton depicts a naval officer in the pilot&amp;rsquo;s deck of an American warship. He speaks into a phone and asks incredulously, &amp;ldquo;You want to blockade the Vatican?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;House of WARship&amp;rdquo; and depicts Donald Trump dressed as AI Jesus on a boat named &amp;ldquo;USS Trumpery.&amp;rdquo; He is selling Trump Bibles. A group of MAGA worshippers are on their knees, bowing to Trump and handing him their money.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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