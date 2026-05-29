Political cartoons for May 29

Friday’s political cartoons include concentration camps, AI slop, and more

By
published

This is a two panel cartoon with a man and woman speaking to each other at home. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Did you know that after WWII Eisenhower made German townspeople tour Nazi camps to see what was done in their name?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Yes, why do you ask?&amp;rdquo; The bottom panel shows the house the couple is in, which is next to a barbed-wire fence and an imposing ICE Detention building. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Ummm, no reason.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s hands are shown putting a VR headset labeled &amp;ldquo;AI SLOP&amp;rdquo; onto the head of a drooling man. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Here, keep yourself entertained with this while we destroy everything else!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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