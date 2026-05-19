Political cartoons for May 19

Tuesday's political cartoons include Trump-brand groceries, a presidential pipeline, and family farms in decline

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published

Donald Trump presents groceries with his face stamped on the side and his autograph. He says, &amp;ldquo;Why pay $4.00 or more for butter when you can OWN my autographed $400 gold-played margarine? Order today and spread the luxury! Trump Groceries!*&amp;rdquo; The asterisk is explained as, &amp;ldquo;*Pre-order does not guarantee delivery.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

Three male construction workers hold shovels at the White House Ballroom construction site. A tunnel has been dug leading to the U.S. Treasury. One of the workers says, &amp;ldquo;With all the taxpayer money they&amp;rsquo;re grabbing, he thought this would make it easier!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Planting Season&amp;rdquo;, depicts a fresh grave with a headstone that reads &amp;ldquo;Family Farms 2026&amp;rdquo;. The flowers on the grave have tags that read, &amp;ldquo;Tariff charges, gas costs, export market collapse, fertilizer prices, and bankruptcies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Just in Time for Grilling Season.&amp;rdquo; A man with a &amp;ldquo;Consumers&amp;rdquo; shirt lies belly-down on a flaming charcoal grill next to a sign that shows the increasing price of beef.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump uses paint from a can labeled &quot;Re-Districting&quot; to paint an elephant. He&amp;rsquo;s re-painting the stars on it so they resemble Ku Klux Klan members in robes instead of stars.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits at a desk in an office. An empty parking lot outside can be seen through a window behind his desk. He has a newspaper on the desk with a headline of &amp;ldquo;AI layoffs.&amp;rdquo; The man looks at his computer and speaks into a phone saying, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s a meeting request from HR&amp;hellip; Any idea what &amp;lsquo;offboarding&amp;rsquo; means?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a satirical &amp;ldquo;State Banquet Menu&amp;rdquo; for the Xi Jinping/Donald Trump summit in Beijing. The meal begins with cold dishes written in small English and Asian letters. The main course is &amp;ldquo;TAIWAN&amp;rdquo; in large letters.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A pile of dung speaks to Donald Trump and says, &amp;ldquo;The white nationalist who pooped me out on the Capitol floor after trying to hang Mike Pence on Jan. 6 was arrested and now I&amp;rsquo;m traumatized!&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump hands a wad of cash to the pile and says, &amp;ldquo;You poor little deuce&amp;hellip; here&amp;rsquo;s $10 million.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

Uncle Sam is trapped inside a giant vice labeled &amp;ldquo;Inflation.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump sits on the crank for the vice, sleeping, unable to turn it.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Xi Jinping sits in a carriage being pulled by Donald Trump. Xi holds a stick with a sign that drops in front of Trump&amp;rsquo;s face and reads &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re so great! Keep on going.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump loves it and bursts out with hearts.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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