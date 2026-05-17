Political cartoons for May 17

Sunday’s political cartoons include outbreaks, no breaks, and more

By
published

This two-panel cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Preventable Outbreaks&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; At left, is covered in spots that spell out &amp;ldquo;Measles&amp;rdquo; on his forehead. At right, a distressed Uncle Sam doomscrolls on a cell phone as dots spell out things on his face, including &amp;ldquo;AI Slop&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Lies&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Misinformation&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Anti Vax&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Deep Fake&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and woman are in a boat on the water. They look at a small island that has a lighthouse and a car with a &quot;Student Driver&amp;rdquo; sign on it. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I bet there was a story behind this.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This image is drawn to resemble the famous photo of U.S. soldiers raising the American flag on Iwo Jimo during World War II. However, this cartoon depicts six robed Supreme Court justices trampling the Voting Rights act as they raise a Confederate flag.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US