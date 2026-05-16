5 viral cartoons about the hantavirus outbreak

Artists take on rat summits, viral moments, and more

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A group of four rats are speaking to each other. One of them is labeled &amp;ldquo;Hantavirus.&amp;rdquo; That one says, &amp;ldquo;What a perfect time for RFK Jr to be in charge!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A spiked COVID-19 germ smiles at a hantavirus germ that&amp;rsquo;s also smiling. The hantavirus says,&amp;rdquo;I&amp;rsquo;m ready for my closeup!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two bored-looking men are on a boat, staring at the sea. One says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ve been stuck on this ship for weeks with this Strait of Hormuz blockade! Sigh. Can it get any worse?&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;Sir, we have a hantavirus outbreak on board.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two rats labeled &amp;ldquo;Hantavirus&amp;rdquo; look at RFK Jr., who wears Mickey Mouse ears and holds a paper that says, &amp;ldquo;Mickey Mousing around with Health Care.&amp;rdquo; One rat says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s something about this guy I like!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

The words at the bottom of this cartoon read, &amp;ldquo;Hantavirus: Disease of the pulmonary system commonly spread by rodents.&amp;rdquo; The image depicts a rat with RFK Jr.&amp;rsquo;s face. RFK Jr. says, &amp;ldquo;We don&amp;rsquo;t need the CDC, there&amp;rsquo;s nothing pushups and peptides won&amp;rsquo;t fix.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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