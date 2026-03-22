5 extremely funny cartoons about the weather extremes across the country

Artists take on spring fashion, March madness, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Latest Spring Fashion&amp;rdquo;. A woman wears a sash labeled &amp;ldquo;Mother Nature.&amp;rdquo; She is dressed in winter clothes on the top half of her body and a dress on the bottom half. She says, &amp;ldquo;Snowsuit in the north. Sundress in the south.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A woman and a man are outside in a scorched, baked landscape with the sun burning bright overhead. A snake and a rabbit are sweating and smoking. The sun is labeled &amp;ldquo;Heat wave in the west.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;This gives a whole new meaning to &amp;lsquo;March Madness&amp;rsquo;!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A panicked man and a woman walking her dog are outside as what looks like snow falls. The man has his hands on his head and screams, &amp;ldquo;Stock up on bread and milk! Watch for falling tree limbs!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Oh calm down. It&amp;rsquo;s just pollen.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man walks his dog as he wears a winter hat, jacket, and scarf along with a pair of sandals and smiley-face shorts. He says, &amp;ldquo;With the temperature swings this time of year&amp;hellip; it&amp;rsquo;s hard to decide what to wear!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a house after a big snowfall. A man is outside with a snow shovel and has just finished digging a tunnel through the snow from his house to the street. A woman speaks to him from the window of the house and says, &amp;ldquo;I thought you said you were going to shovel?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;I did.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US