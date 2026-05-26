Political cartoons for May 26

Tuesday’s political cartoons include invasive species, invasive thoughts, and more

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published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;INVASIVE SPECIES&amp;rdquo; and depicts six different creatures, including a stink bug, lionfish, boa constrictor, feral hog, and a cane toad. The final creature is a buzzard labeled &amp;ldquo;Private equity&amp;rdquo; and it says, &amp;ldquo;I bought the entire housing market.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A donkey with a 2026 shirt is at the morgue looking at the corpse of another donkey that is covered with a blanket labeled &amp;ldquo;2024 elections.&amp;rdquo; A doctor holds an &amp;ldquo;election autopsy&amp;rdquo;. The donkey with the 2026 shirt thinks to itself, &amp;ldquo;Please don&amp;rsquo;t say it&amp;rsquo;s hereditary&amp;hellip;Please don&amp;rsquo;t say it&amp;rsquo;s hereditary&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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