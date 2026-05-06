Political cartoons for May 6

Wednesday's political cartoons include hantavirus on the high seas, gerrymandering, and the sound of a ceasefire

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Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a takeoff on the recent incident at Newark Airport where a jet clipped a light pole before landing. The event caused a truck to crash. In this version, the truck is labeled &amp;ldquo;Democracy&amp;rdquo; and the plane landing above is labeled &amp;ldquo;Gerrymandering&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Redrawing the Lines&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and is set outside the Supreme Court building. Chief Justice John Roberts holds a large pen and has drawn a line on the ground to mark a divide between &amp;ldquo;Whites Only&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Everyone else.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon that is set at a gas station. An older woman is with two adult children, who are filling up her car with gas. The woman&amp;rsquo;s son says, &amp;ldquo;We got this mom!&amp;rdquo; Her daughter responds, &amp;ldquo;Yeah, consider this your mother&amp;rsquo;s day gift!&amp;rdquo; As the cartoon progresses, it takes more and more money to fill up the car. The son and daughter say, &amp;ldquo;And.. your birthday present! And your Christmas present, and your Valentine&amp;rsquo;s day gift! And Arbor Day, and Flag Day&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth at the podium behind a seal that reads &amp;ldquo;Classic Mission Creep.&amp;rdquo; There are explosions behind him as he says, &amp;ldquo;Come on people! Speak up! I can&amp;rsquo;t hear your questions over the ceasefire!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a giant boat named &amp;ldquo;Senior Congress Cruises.&amp;rdquo; A small submarine labeled &amp;ldquo;Term Limits&amp;rdquo; can be seen under the water, lurking.

(Image credit: Dick Wright / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a meeting in a city office of a financial company. A man is speaking to a female and male client and says, &amp;ldquo;At Whitmore Holdings, we don&amp;rsquo;t break the law. We donate to politicians to change the law.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a wild caricature of Donald Trump looking at charts held by an aid. One chart shows an arrowing going straight up, the other straight down. The aid says, &amp;ldquo;Guess which ones are gas prices and which ones are your approval rating&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;According to the DOJ, sea shells now constitute a threat to the president.&amp;rdquo; A young boy holds a sea shell as a Secret Service agent yells &amp;ldquo;CONCH!&amp;rdquo; and dives in front of Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump says &amp;ldquo;We will be escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz in our new operation&amp;rdquo; and points at the words &amp;ldquo;Operation Escort Service.&amp;rdquo; Two aids look on as one whispers to the other, &amp;ldquo;Perhaps not the best name.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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