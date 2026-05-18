Political cartoons for May 18

Monday's political cartoons include settled lawsuits, voting district equality, and chicken on the menu

By
published

This cartoon is drawn to resemble a chance card from the Monopoly board game. It depicts Donald Trump as a thief carrying a bag of money. It reads, &amp;ldquo;Your I.R.S. and your justice department settle lawsuit in your favor. Collect $10B from taxpayers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A male politician with a brief case is being interviewed in a hallway. He says, &amp;ldquo;All men may be created equal, but their voting districts aren&amp;rsquo;t.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits at the dinner table with Lai Ching-te, the leader of Taiwan. Lai turns to a waiter and says, &amp;ldquo;I did not order the orange chicken!...&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a farm underneath a bright sun. The artist has noted its &amp;ldquo;With thanks to Arthur Rothstein&amp;rdquo; the noted photographer who often captured American farmers during the depression. In this image, a sign notes that farm bankruptcies have increased 46% and this farm is having a foreclosure auction. Its towers of grain have been replaced by towers that note fertilizer costs, loss of markets, tariffs and climate change. A male farmer speaks to his son and says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;ll appreciate us when they start getting hungry.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump squirts a bottle of lighter fluid labeled &amp;ldquo;War-Fueled Inflation&amp;rdquo; onto a flaming charcoal grill. The fire erupts and torches Uncle Sam as Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Did I mention we have the hottest economy?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A dragon named &amp;ldquo;The 1%&amp;rdquo; looks satisfied as it sits atop a pile of gold coins and treasure chests. It says, &amp;ldquo;Pro tip: You can borrow against the value of your hoard to fund a lavish lifestyle without ever triggering a taxable event.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump and a male medical doctor look at a screen showing a side view of Trump&amp;rsquo;s brain. The doctor points at it and says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s your problem! Brain spurs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A dirty hand with long, sharp fingernails is labeled &amp;ldquo;Communism&amp;rdquo;. It stamps out the final ashes from a 1959 Cuban cigar on top of a file of ashes that resemble skeletons and skulls.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A small-handed Donald Trump points as he yells, &amp;ldquo;Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or I&amp;rsquo;ll do to you what I&amp;rsquo;m doing to America!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Gapitalism&amp;rdquo;. At left, the stereotypical rich guy from monopoly wears a top hat and tuxedo as he stands atop a cliff next to a neatly-stacked pile of cash and gold coins. He waves goodbye across a gap toward another cliff, where a group of regular people stand with their backs to him.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US