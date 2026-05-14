Political cartoons for May 14

Thursday’s political cartoons include UFOs, the Trump economy, and more

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The words &amp;ldquo;Feds Release More Photos of Unidentified Flying Objects&amp;rdquo; are near a folder labeled &amp;ldquo;Classified&amp;rdquo;. There are photos scattered from the folder, and each is of a winged cost-of-living item, including inflation, consumer price index, grocery prices, and housing costs.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

The words at the bottom of this cartoon read, &amp;ldquo;Hantavirus: Disease of the pulmonary system commonly spread by rodents.&amp;rdquo; The image depicts a rat with RFK Jr.&amp;rsquo;s face. RFK Jr. says, &amp;ldquo;We don&amp;rsquo;t need the CDC, there&amp;rsquo;s nothing pushups and peptides won&amp;rsquo;t fix.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump face-plants into the stairs leading to Air Force Once in this cartoon. The plane is named &amp;ldquo;Trump Economy&amp;rdquo; and Trump says, &amp;ldquo;(Expletive) Biden!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Renovated Reflecting Pool&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts Trump lovingly looking at his own reflection in a calm, lovely pond of water surrounded by rocks. He has fallen in love with his own reflection, like Narcissus.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts two patients in hospital beds and is named &amp;ldquo;On Life Support&amp;rdquo;. The patients look near death and are hooked up to IVs and are surrounded by stacks of machines keeping them alive. The words on the beds are, &amp;ldquo;Ceasefire&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;America&amp;rsquo;s Credibility&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump and Lyndon Johnson are in a swamp next to a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Unwinnable War&amp;rdquo;. Trump is wearing a medal for bone spurs and a fake peace medal. LBJ says, &amp;ldquo;My advice is to pull your boots free and leave it to the next poor bastard.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is stuck on a barrel labeled &amp;ldquo;Crude Oil Prices&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Over a Barrell&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; He holds a newspaper with the headline, &amp;ldquo;Iran War Fallout.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A wind-up, alien-like doll labeled &amp;ldquo;UFO Files&amp;rdquo; marches across a table and distracts from other things, including a large book of Epstein files and papers detailing the cost of the Iran war, gas and food prices, voting rights, ICE abuse, and corruption.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A wildly drawn caricature of Donald Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t think about Americans&amp;rsquo; finances..&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, Trump is surrounded by clouds of things to indicate what he things about, including McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries, cheeseburgers, the ballroom, money, the Arc de Trump, ketchup, and the Epstein files.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

Donald Trump is stuck in a bear trap labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran&amp;rdquo; as he shakes hands with Xi Jinping in this cartoon. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s talk about beef, beans, and bear traps.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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