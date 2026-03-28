Political cartoons for March 28

Saturday's political cartoons include an economy in trouble, Hegseth's Doctrine, and more

By
published

A bullfighter holds a cape that is labeled &amp;ldquo;U.S. Economy&amp;rdquo; as he stares down five mean-looking, fierce bulls about the charge. The bulls are named &amp;ldquo;Inflation&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Gas Prices&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Tariffs&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Uncertainty&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Iran War&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A crazed-looking Pete Hegseth sits in a chair with a rocket launcher on his shoulder. The chair next to him is destroyed and smoking. He says, &amp;ldquo;Any more stupid questions?&amp;rdquo; The sign behind Hegseth reads, &amp;ldquo;United States Department of War: Hegseth Doctrine. Restrictive rules of engagement do not apply to Trump administration officials who are interviewed by combative reporters, even when there is no clear evidence of an imminent threat.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A child in a raincoat looks into a drain on a street. An evil clown, like Pennywise, is in the drain next to the words &amp;ldquo;Social Media&amp;rdquo;. The clown holds a balloon labeled &amp;ldquo;Gore, Sex, AI Slop&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;So you want to check with mommy and daddy first? Don&amp;rsquo;t worry, they&#039;re in here with me too!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US