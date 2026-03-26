Political cartoons for March 26

Thursday's political cartoons include social media addiction, winnable wars, and crude oil futures

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Phishing expedition.&amp;rdquo; An overweight man in a T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;Meta&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Google&amp;rdquo; holds a fishing rod in one hand and a little boy attached to a fishing line in the other. The boy holds a cell phone. The man says, &amp;ldquo;We prefer to catch the little ones&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Easter Bunny sits at a bar drinking a beer with a heavily-armed viking. The viking has a sword, helmet, and a shield that reads &amp;ldquo;Winnable War in the Mideast.&amp;rdquo; The viking says to the Easter Bunny, &amp;ldquo;Oh yeah? Well, I don&amp;rsquo;t believe in you either!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts five Democrats in a crew-style boat, rowing as if part of a competition. A man is in the back of the boat, rowing in the opposite direction from the other five. The leader of the crew shouts, &amp;ldquo;Fetterman!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A down-on-his luck man begs for money on a street corner in Washington DC as a professionally dressed woman and two men in suits walk nearby. The man&amp;rsquo;s sign reads, &amp;ldquo;Getting no inside tips on crude oil features.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Three excited and happy children run toward the open door of a van that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Free Candy&amp;rdquo; A scary, smiling face and the words &amp;ldquo;Social media&amp;rdquo; lurk in the dark inside the van.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Earth on the bottom left and a massive asteroid with the words &amp;ldquo;$39 trillion U.S. National Debt&amp;rdquo; at right. A voice from Earth says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s amazing that meteor over Ohio went undetected.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump holds a can of blood-colored paint and has painted himself into the corner of a room. The message he&amp;rsquo;s painted on the wall reads, &amp;ldquo;Mission Accomplished&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An anxious-looking man and woman are traveling and look at two massively long lines at the TSA checkpoint. The left line has a signed above that reads &amp;ldquo;Blame Democrats&amp;rdquo; and the right a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Blame Republicans&amp;rdquo;. The man asks, &amp;ldquo;Which line is moving faster?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men in suits walk outside the U.S. Capitol building. One says, &amp;ldquo;Negotiating with Putin, maybe. Negotiating with Chinga, maybe. Negotiating with Democrats, never!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is in the White House and the reader sees him through a window along with two other men. Trump looks at his phone and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve negotiated with the aliens, who have agreed not to invade and eat our brains.&amp;rdquo; One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;There have been no negotiations..He&amp;rsquo;s just sending a covert stock tip to his buddies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US