Political cartoons for March 17

Tuesday’s political cartoons include the trouble with oil, fog of war, and more

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This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Oil Slick&amp;rdquo;. It depicts, from left, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Jared Kushner up to their necks as they float in a sea of dark oil. Ships burn in the background. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Marco!&amp;rdquo; Rubio is silent and Kushner says, &amp;ldquo;Polo!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;THE FOG OF WAR&amp;rdquo;. The cartoonist has drawn it so the image is blurry, as if it is partially hidden by fog. Donald Trump is glumly lurking at right and the word &amp;ldquo;GOALS&amp;rdquo; is blurry behind him.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Marco Rubio inside a giant shoe with only his head visible. The tag on the shoe reads, &amp;ldquo;To: Little Marco From: Mr. President&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump says to Rubio, &amp;ldquo;You know what they say about men with small feet, Marco.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A man and a woman in a car look at a mushroom cloud from a nuclear explosion in the distance. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;...Or is it just another distraction from the Epstein files?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This image is dominated by the letters GOP. A married woman stands on the &amp;ldquo;O&amp;rdquo;, which is being sawed out from under her by a saw labeled &amp;ldquo;SAVE ACT&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A fighter jet with two people inside has just launched a missile labeled &amp;ldquo;Tariffs&amp;rdquo;. One person in the jet says, &amp;ldquo;Iran War? But we&amp;rsquo;re over middle America..&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Trade war.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man watches March Madness on television. He turns to a woman and says, &amp;ldquo;What? We&amp;rsquo;ve busted our bracket already?&amp;rdquo; The woman holds a piece of paper that has different household expenses instead of basketball teams. They include food costs, gas prices, credit cards and housing costs. She says, &amp;ldquo;Did I say bracket? I meant budget.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a five-panel political cartoon that depicts a giant-eared Marco Rubio in every frame. Four small panels are across the top and Rubio moves his head around in each, as if he is listening. The final frame at the bottom shows a graveyard of victims of USAID cuts and a small, discarded doll. Rubio thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Still don&amp;rsquo;t hear a thing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Forces His Subordinates to Wear the Same Shoes as He Does.&amp;rdquo; It depicts four feet stuffed into one shoe that is labeled &amp;ldquo;LIES&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a snail, leaving a trail of slime behind him. He says, &amp;ldquo;How will I know when the Iran war is over? When I feel it in my bones.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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