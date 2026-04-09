Political cartoons for April 9

Thursday's political cartoons include White House renovations, the Save America Act, and debt over daycare

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A Renovation in the White House that Does Make Sense.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the Oval Office with an empty chair. The garbage can is filled with the Epstein Files, top secret folders, and polls.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Uncle Sam voting at a booth labeled &amp;ldquo;Free and Fair Elections.&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s a plunger like you&amp;rsquo;d use for a bomb connected to the booth via a long wire. The plunger is named &amp;ldquo;Save America Act.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump speaks to a group of little kids holding up and playing with bombs, tanks, and a missile labeled &amp;ldquo;debt&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;We can&amp;rsquo;t pay for day care, but that&amp;rsquo;ll keep you occupied for a while.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is named &amp;ldquo;National Spit Into Ocean Day.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a long line of taxpayers on the edge of a cliff, waiting to spit into an ocean named &amp;ldquo;National Debt.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump looks out from rubble, waves a white flag of surrender and says, &amp;ldquo;I win.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Artemis II on the far side of the moon. Earth is in the distance. A voice from Earth asks, &amp;ldquo;What do you see on the dark side of the moon, Artemis II?&amp;rdquo; Artemis flies past a large pile of paper named &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; as a voice from inside the ship responds, &amp;ldquo;Um&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A young man spins a basketball on his finger and speaks to his father, who&amp;rsquo;s seated in an easy chair. The father says, &amp;ldquo;Winning isn&amp;rsquo;t the only thing, junior. It&amp;rsquo;s how much money you can get in a college contract.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An enraged man is doing his taxes on tax day. He screams, &amp;ldquo;If the federal government can&amp;rsquo;t meet any deadlines, why should I when it comes to paying my taxes?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Boy Who Cried Nuke&amp;rdquo;. It depicts Donald Trump and some sheep on top of a hill. Trump is dressed as a shepherd with little-boy short pants and a crook. He says, &amp;ldquo;Civilization ends at 8 PM Eastern!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a hand-puppet that looks like a man in a suit. The puppet is named &amp;ldquo;Retribution&amp;rdquo; and an arrow pointing inside it reads, &amp;ldquo;U.S. Attorney General Job Opening.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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