Political cartoons for June 11

Thursday’s political cartoons include captain Bari Weiss, coin flip midterms, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a large, 747-shaped airplane in the sky with &amp;ldquo;CBS News&amp;rdquo; written on it. A voice from the cockpit says, &amp;ldquo;This is your captain, Bari Weiss, speaking. In the name of objectivity, we&amp;rsquo;re going to jettison the left wing, after which you&amp;rsquo;ll be free to move about the cabin.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A donkey and an elephant flip a coin labeled &amp;ldquo;Midterms&amp;rdquo;. The elephant wears a MAGA hat and says, &amp;ldquo;Heads I win, tails you rigged it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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