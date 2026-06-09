Political cartoons for June 9

Tuesday’s political cartoons include playing games, AI stranglehold, and more

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published

A bearded man in Iranian religious dress is playing chess. Donald Trump is on the other side of the table ignoring the chess game and playing solitaire. The Strait of Hormuz runs through the middle of the table. The Iranian says, &amp;ldquo;Who can negotiate with a guy playing solitaire?!&amp;rdquo; Trump thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;I have all the cards!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A male college graduate is being strangled by the tassel on his cap, which has an &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; tag at the end.

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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