Political cartoons for April 26

Sunday's political cartoons include the midterms miser, a political straitjacket, and more

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Donald Trump holds a piece of paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Virginia Votes Yes! Cancels out red-state power grab.&amp;rdquo; Stephen Miller hands upside down, surrounded by bats. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Cancel the midterms!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Strait (Jacket) of Hormuz&amp;rdquo; and depicts Donald Trump wrapped up in a straitjacket. He says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s open! We have a deal! I love the people of Iran! It&amp;rsquo;s closed! I&amp;rsquo;ll bomb them back to the stone age! I&amp;rsquo;ll end their whole civilization! Where&amp;rsquo;s my Nobel Peace Prize?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a six-panel cartoon with Uncle Sam speaking to Lady Liberty. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re not running concentration camps!&amp;rdquo; Lady Liberty looks in a book and says, &amp;ldquo;By the dictionary definition we are!&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;But&amp;hellip;we&amp;rsquo;re not committing mass murder!&amp;rdquo; Lady Liberty responds, &amp;ldquo;Dozens killed so far..isn&amp;rsquo;t that a start?&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam looks angry and then says, &amp;ldquo;No trains! No ovens! Show me a single oven!!&amp;rdquo; as Lady Liberty leaves.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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