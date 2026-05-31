Political cartoons for May 31

Sunday’s political cartoons include breaking news, White House cage match, and more

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A sad-looking, balding middle-aged man sits at his desk. The sign behind him reads: &amp;ldquo;Minutes since panicking from &amp;lsquo;Breaking News&amp;rsquo; alert: 0&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A tour guide outside the White House speaks to a family on a tour. The guide holds a bucket and says, &amp;ldquo;The White House is host to a number of fascinating historical artifacts like Lincoln&amp;rsquo;s glasses, FDR&amp;rsquo;s cigarette holder and President Trump&amp;rsquo;s UFC spit bucket.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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