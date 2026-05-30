Political cartoons for May 30

Saturday’s political cartoons include bullish market, snakes in the bed, and more

By
published

An angry, oversized bull labeled &amp;ldquo;Beef prices&amp;rdquo; has impaled a BBQ restaurant on its horns, forcing it to close. A man and a woman look on and the man says, &amp;ldquo;Oh well, the gas to drive over here has also gotten out of reach&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two snakes are in bed with each other. The female is reading a book and turns to speak to her husband, who has just woken up. She says, &amp;ldquo;It was just a nightmare, Howard. There are no RFK. Jr&amp;rsquo;s under the bed.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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