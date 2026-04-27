Political cartoons for April 27

Monday’s political cartoons include a familiar ditty, Earth Day celebrations, and more

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This is a six-panel cartoon depicting Donald Trump dancing to the tune of the &amp;ldquo;Hokey Pokey&amp;rdquo;. He sings, &amp;ldquo;You put your ceasefire in! You take your ceasefire out! You let your ceasefire stand! And once again you TACO out!&amp;rdquo; In the final frame Trump speaks into the phone and says, &amp;ldquo;You do the hokey pokey and you turn yourself around, but THAT&amp;rsquo;S what it&amp;rsquo;s all about&amp;rdquo; as he points to a trader looking at a computer screen and the price of oil. The trader smiles and says, &amp;ldquo;HEY!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A young girl hugs a tree named &amp;ldquo;Earth Day&amp;rdquo;. A man in a hardhat and construction outfit points at the tree and says, &amp;ldquo;Next 20 data centers go here!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits on his chair reading the paper and watching the news on TV. The female newscaster says, &amp;ldquo;The hearing on insider trading was postponed so congressmen could run and sell their stocks&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Tucker Carlson as a rat leaving a sinking ship named the &amp;ldquo;Trump-tannic&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;Women, children, and racist conspiracy-peddling MAGA rats first!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man placing bets on political outcomes at a window labeled &amp;ldquo;Prediction markets.&amp;rdquo; The bettor says, &quot;$7 on Kash fired by Memorial Day, $15 on Strait of Hormuz clogged with the Epstein files, $40 says a drunk Hegseth hits on Bryon Noem, $64 on JD catching an STD from a skanky Barcalounger, $100 on Trump choking on a McRib enroute to federal prison...&quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Kash Patel inside a bottle of liquor. The liquor&amp;rsquo;s label says &amp;ldquo;100 proof Improprieties&amp;rdquo; and the cork is labeled &amp;ldquo;Allegations&amp;rdquo;. Kash says, &amp;ldquo;MIA!?! I&amp;rsquo;ve been right here the whole time!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;40 years since the Chernobyl Disaster&amp;rdquo;. It depicts an image like chalk on a chalkboard. A person in a hazmat suit holds a cake and says, &amp;ldquo;The cake is glowing&amp;hellip;even without candles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon puts the reader on a boat during World War II as the marines land on Iwo Jima and walk from the ocean onto the land. It&#039;s titled, &amp;ldquo;Just try to imagine one of them placing bets on it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A father and son walk down the street and watch a fish labeled &amp;ldquo;campaign mailers&amp;rdquo; jump into a mailbox. The father says, &amp;ldquo;And then, during political season, they leap from the gutter on their way to spawn lies and distortions.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a person in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. The person says, &amp;ldquo;Your contribution of $11 per month will help provide the racism the Southern Poverty Law Center so desperately needs to survive.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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