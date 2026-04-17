Political cartoons for April 17

Friday’s political cartoons include gas prices, tax day, and more

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This single-panel cartoon depicts a family sitting on a couch surrounded by &amp;quot;Summer Vacation&amp;quot; brochures and a digital tablet. The father looks on in bewilderment, explaining that the GPS claims they &amp;quot;can&#039;t get there from here&amp;quot; after he tried to input their road trip destination. The mother asks &amp;ldquo;GPS?&amp;rdquo; and the father responds &amp;quot;Gas Price Surge.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a sarcastic 1040 income tax form. Some of the options include, &amp;ldquo;Check here if you want $3 to go to interest payments on the $47 trillion national debt&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Check here if you want to borrow billions more per day to open the Strait of Hormuz.&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Check here if you want to borrow $300 to fill up your gas tank this week.&amp;rdquo; Some of the Filing Options include &amp;ldquo;Single going broke&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;married going broke&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;broke&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a doctor dressed like AI Jesus Trump speaking to a patient. The so-called doctor says, &amp;ldquo;Drink two gallons of bleach and call me in the morning.&amp;rdquo; The patient responds, &amp;ldquo;I have to get a new doctor.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

J.D. Vance is depicted as a battered crash-test dummy standing before Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Vance is covered in bandages and casts labeled &quot;IRAN TALKS&quot; and &quot;HUNGARY,&quot; while leaning on a crutch. He says, &quot;READY FOR MY NEXT ASSIGNMENT, BOSS!...&quot;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two toll booths. Donald Trump is in one taking tolls for pardons, access, favors, and tariff exemptions. An Iranian ayatollah is in the other collecting tolls for Oil Tankers, Natural gas and helium. An offended Trump yells, &amp;ldquo;HEY!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon puts the reader in the sky, looking down at one small and one large footprint. The smaller one has a house on it. It&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;ldquo;Carbon Footprint.&amp;rdquo; The other giant footprint is labeled &amp;ldquo;Data Centers&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Silicon Footprint.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This carton depicts a naval officer in the pilot&amp;rsquo;s deck of an American warship. He speaks into a phone and asks incredulously, &amp;ldquo;You want to blockade the Vatican?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump looks across the Strait of Hormuz at an Iranian in a toll booth. Trump yells, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t make me walk on water, you crazy bastards!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;House of WARship&amp;rdquo; and depicts Donald Trump dressed as AI Jesus on a boat named &amp;ldquo;USS Trumpery.&amp;rdquo; He is selling Trump Bibles. A group of MAGA worshippers are on their knees, bowing to Trump and handing him their money.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn like a map where a narrow strait of water is bordered by land shaped like two Donald Trump faces. The two bodies of of water are called &quot;SEA of NARCISSUS&quot; at the top and &quot;PSYCHOTIC OCEAN&quot; at the bottom. A legend on the right side of the map identifies five numbered geographical features within the passage: STRAIT OF KOMOVER (at the hair line), MALODOROUS STRAIT (at the nose), STRAIT-UP LIES (at the mouth), GULF OF DELUSION (at the chin), and STRAIT OF CONTEMPT (at the hands).

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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