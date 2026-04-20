Political cartoons for April 20

Monday’s political cartoons include gas prices, amateur dissections, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Arch de Trump.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a large arch in Washington DC that resembles a gas pump with all types of gasoline priced at more than $4.25. A car drives through the arch and someone inside the car says, &amp;ldquo;At least it really captures his lasting legacy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman are reading in bed. The man has a book and the woman looks at her phone. The man asks, &amp;ldquo;Any news that isn&amp;rsquo;t about Trump being erratic?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;RFK Jr. cut off a dead raccoon&amp;rsquo;s penis to study it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Pope Leo blessing the faithful from his balcony at the Vatican. A sweaty JD Vance peeks out from behind a curtain and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve been a Catholic since 2019 and you&amp;rsquo;re doing it wrong!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts three American navy men eating a sparse, unappealing meal. One of the men remembers talking to his grandfather many years before. The grandfather says, &amp;ldquo;Join the Navy when you grow up cuz they got the best food!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump and JD Vance are depicted as angels in this political cartoon. The Pope is nearby blessing the faithful. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Are we idiots?&amp;rdquo; Vance responds, &amp;ldquo;Are we warmongers?&amp;rdquo; The Pope responds, &amp;ldquo;...Is the pope Catholic?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This single-panel political cartoon depicts a facility labeled &quot;FOR-PROFIT DETENTION&quot; with a sign stating &quot;YOUR TAXES AT WORK&quot; and dollar signs replacing the eyes on a skull. Large pools of blood are shown seeping out from under a closed garage door and from dumpsters behind the building. A sign in the foreground features arrows directing toward the facility as &quot;ALIVE&quot; and toward the dumpsters as &quot;DEAD.&quot;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon features a woman wearing the blue and gold flag of the European Union, precariously riding a bucking oil drum drawn to resemble a bull. The drum has an angry face and kicks up dust.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a man smoking a cigarette that is named &amp;ldquo;Sports Gambling.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;I can quit any time I want!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman and a man are in a bookstore browsing books. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I can&#039;t afford food, housing, energy or healthcare. My retirement plan is hoping AI destroys humanity before I hit 65.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Rising Prices.&amp;rdquo; It depicts four different images including a grocery bag, a gas pump and house. The final is a chair named &amp;ldquo;U.S. Senate Seats&amp;rdquo; and is in reference to the Roy Cooper vs. Michael Whatley race in North Carolina.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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