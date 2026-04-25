Political cartoons for April 25

Saturday's political cartoons include bad medicine, measles, and more

By
published

Donald Trump is dressed like AI Jesus/doctor in this cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s examining Uncle Sam. Trump holds an oversize tabled labeled &amp;ldquo;IRAN WAR: Suppository&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Drop your pants and bend over!&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam responds, &amp;ldquo;I want a second opinion&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Measles Mayhem.&amp;rdquo; Four scared people look up at a bunch of oversize measles germs in the air. RFK Jr. points at the germs and says, &amp;ldquo;I had nothing to do with this!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon. The left side is &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Cabinet&amp;rdquo; and includes caricatures of MarkQwayne Mullin, Scott Bessent, and Marco Rubio.&amp;rdquo; The right side is named &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Liquor Cabinet&amp;rdquo; and depicts miniature versions of Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio inside a wooden liquor cabinet.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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