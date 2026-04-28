Political cartoons for April 28

Tuesday’s political cartoons include ballroom blame, gilt media, and more

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published

Donald Trump watches his ice cream drop from a cone onto the ground with a &amp;ldquo;splat&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;This would have never happened if I had a new ballroom!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two workers from &amp;ldquo;ACME Painting&amp;rdquo; are outside the White House and look at a pile of media logos, including the CBS eye, 20th Century Fox, CNN, Warner Brothers, and Paramount.&amp;rdquo; One of the painters says, &amp;ldquo;Boss&amp;rsquo;s orders &amp;hellip; All this gets painted in gold gilt!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman walk past the White House. There&amp;rsquo;s a huge sign on a new part of the building which reads, &amp;ldquo;Grand opening! The Cole Tomas Allen Commemorative Ballroom.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Wait&amp;hellip;I thought construction was on hold. And, who the heck is that guy?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;He tried to shoot Trump.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

An Iranian ayatollah and a member of the Iran Revolutionary guard stand on an oil field holding protest signs. The ayatollah&amp;rsquo;s says, &amp;ldquo;Stop the Wind Farms.&amp;rdquo; The military man&amp;rsquo;s says, &amp;ldquo;No More Solar&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts an incredibly frantic scene in the ballroom during the White House Correspondent&amp;rsquo;s Dinner. Men in tuxedos and women in dresses scream and raise their arms. Secret Service agents in sunglasses have guns drawn. Meanwhile, Donald Trump sits at the table sleeping and says &amp;ldquo;Zzzzzzzz.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is set in a high-tech room at the CIA. It&amp;rsquo;s filled with screens monitoring the world, including Cuba. Men work at computers with screens that include the words &amp;ldquo;Cuba Regime Change.&amp;rdquo; One CIA officer says, &amp;ldquo;Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel insists that he is not stepping down.&amp;rdquo; Another responds, &amp;ldquo;Maybe, we can just send JD Vance to campaign for him?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Grim Reaper appears as a skeleton and wears a robe labeled &amp;ldquo;Political Violence&amp;rdquo; and carries a large scythe. The reaper has a suitcase with the stamps &amp;ldquo;Wash, D.C. Hilton 1981&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Wash, D.C. Hilton 2026&amp;rdquo; on the side. The reaper says, &amp;ldquo;When you&amp;rsquo;ve been pretty much everywhere, you risk repeating yourself!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump has a James Comer puppet on his hand and says, &amp;ldquo;A lot of my colleagues on the House Oversight Committee favor a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, not ME of course, but&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A woman and a man are on the couch reading from tables. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;47% of Gen Z longs for the era before social media. I wonder if our generation is somehow responsible for that.&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;Post that to my feed and tag our son. I need more Gen Z followers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man is on stage singing and playing the guitar for an audience He sings, &amp;ldquo;Iran was a war we couldn&amp;rsquo;t lose, then they blocked the Strait of Hormuz, let&amp;rsquo;s sing the petrol price blues&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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