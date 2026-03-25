Political cartoons for March 25

Wednesday's political cartoons include self-immolation, runaway inflation, and ballroom blues

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This cartoon depicts Donald Trump pouring gasoline on himself from a container labeled &amp;ldquo;WAR&amp;rdquo; as a fire burns around him. He yells, &amp;ldquo;Help, NATO!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man walks down a sidewalk past a bookstore in this cartoon. A book with legs runs out of the bookstore and is titled, &amp;ldquo;Runaway inflation is here.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &quot;His Dark Moment of Reckoning.&quot; A sad Donald Trump stares out a window and thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;The billions we&amp;rsquo;re spending on this stupid war&amp;hellip;could have been used for my ballroom.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a &amp;ldquo;Big Tech&amp;rdquo; leprechaun sitting on a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. The rainbow is labeled &amp;ldquo;Data Center Hype&amp;rdquo; and the pot of gold is &amp;ldquo;Local Revenue.&amp;rdquo; The leprechaun speaks to a man nearby and says, &amp;ldquo;Aye!! And you&amp;rsquo;ll need it to pay your power bill!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump next to two people covering their noses, as if they are smelling something terrible. One of the people says, &amp;ldquo;What gas shortage?!!&amp;rdquo; Behind Trump are clouds of putrid gas that read, &amp;ldquo;Glad He&amp;rsquo;s Dead&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Death to Dems!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Biden&amp;rsquo;s Fault!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Two Weeks&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Mission Accomplished&quot; &amp;ldquo;Hormuz! Help!!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;$200B Iran War&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;NATO cowards.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set at the counter of a video games store. The salesperson speaks to a young man buying a video game and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll have to see some I.D.&amp;rdquo; The boy responds, &amp;ldquo;ID? That&amp;rsquo;s voter suppression.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and Joe Biden as Laurel and Hardy as Iran burns behind them. Trump, as Laurel, says &amp;ldquo;Well that&amp;rsquo;s another fine mess you&amp;rsquo;ve gotten us into, Joe!&amp;rdquo; Biden responds, &amp;ldquo;C&amp;rsquo;mon, man!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set at an airport. A scream of &amp;ldquo;AAAAAAAAAAGH!!!&amp;rdquo; comes from behind a door marked security along with another voice that says, &amp;ldquo;Only a domestic terrorist would attempt to smuggle 4 oz. of brylcreem to Denver!&amp;rdquo; Two TSA agents look at each other nearby and one says, &amp;ldquo;I do feel less stressed since ICE took over the body cavity searches.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a two-panel cartoon depicting an angry man in an Iran shirt. On the left he says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ll fire missiles at Saudi Arabia, The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, and Diego Garcia!&amp;rdquo; On the right he says, &amp;ldquo;So, why can&amp;rsquo;t we have nukes?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon puts the reader looking at the back of a car heading down a road. A sign advertises gas for $3.95. One person in the car says, &amp;ldquo;So, you&amp;rsquo;re not going anywhere for spring break?&amp;rdquo; The other person responds, &amp;ldquo;No! The price of gas has me spring broke!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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