Political cartoons for March 24

Tuesday's political cartoons include goalposts on the move, a new lunar mission, and the price tag of war

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A man in a suit is on a football field at the 50-yard line. The goalposts are next to him, instead of in the end zone, and are labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran War.&amp;rdquo; Four men in suits are ready to move the goalposts again. The first man speaks into a phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Now we&amp;rsquo;re moving it where?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A male and a female NASA worker are outside at the Kennedy Space Center looking at the Artemis II rocket looming in the distance on a launch pad. The man says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s been 50 years, but we&amp;rsquo;re going back to the moon next month!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;That is if the astronauts can get through the TSA line in time!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon shows a massive American aircraft carrier in the ocean as an Iranian drone flies overhead. The aircraft carrier has a price tag of $1 billion. The drone&amp;rsquo;s price tag is $500.

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Sour Sixteen&amp;rdquo; and depicts a distraught man with a gambling addiction in the middle of a March Madness style bracket. Instead of teams, the bracket contains things like &amp;ldquo;Draft Kings&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Cash&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Bread&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Coin&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Bank&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Fan Duel&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is depicted as a dog in this cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s peed on the headstones of POWs, John McCain, and Robert Mueller. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s the Golden Age of America.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An exasperated woman puts gas into her car as her female child watches. The woman looks at the gas pump, which reads: &amp;ldquo;Remember! Tax filing day April 15th. Would you like to donate another $200 billion to the Pentagon? Check one: Yes or Yes.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The 1%: Sam Altman (b. 1985) net worth exceeds $2 billion.&amp;rdquo; Through four panels, it depicts Sam Altman gradually changing from a normal-appearing CEO speaking and making hand motions to a robot giving readers the finger. The caption at the bottom reads, &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s the CEO of Open AI, developers of ChatGPT. Although Altman has expressed concern over the potential that A.I. will pose an existential threat to humanity, he recently signed a deal with the Pentagon for unfettered military use of OpenAI programs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Three masked ICE agents are beating a man at an airport TSA checkpoint. An elderly woman yells, &amp;ldquo;I told you not to bring 4 OZ. of liquids, Harold!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump with a head full of fiery, yellow hair labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran War&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;Things are going extremely well!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place underwater. A shark, labeled &amp;ldquo;Billionaires&amp;rdquo; swims from right to left. The shark is trailed by a giant school of small fish that have formed into a large mouth, about to eat the shark.

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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