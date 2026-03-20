Political cartoons for March 20

Friday's political cartoons include an AI future, war plans, and a new CBS News anchor

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A man sits at a desk in his home and works on a laptop computer. He asks the computer, &amp;ldquo;Hey, ChatGPT, what happens when AI takes all the jobs and data centers consume all the power? A voice from the laptop responds, &amp;ldquo;Have you seen &amp;lsquo;The Matrix&amp;rsquo;?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;War Planning Meeting&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump has a juice box and sits at a table with two high-ranking military men and Pete Hegseth. Hegseth looks drunk and has a bottle of booze in his jacket. One of the military men says, &amp;ldquo;Next time, let&amp;rsquo;s have one of these BEFORE we attack..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man and woman sit on a couch watching a large television on which there is a March Madness-style bracket. Instead of basketball teams this bracket has Gas Prices, Gaza, Iran, Cuba, Epstein Files, ICE, Ukraine, TSA Long Lines, Strait of Hormuz, Venezuela, Climate Change and Measles. The man says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s not just &amp;lsquo;March Madness&amp;rsquo; I&amp;rsquo;m worried about! There&amp;rsquo;s still &amp;lsquo;April Anger&amp;rsquo; and &amp;lsquo;May Mayhem&amp;rsquo; coming!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman watch television in Russia. The newscaster says, &amp;ldquo;In Amerika, the dictator-in-chief defended the government&amp;rsquo;s right to conduct its affairs in secret.&amp;rdquo; The man watching says to the woman, &amp;ldquo;You see, Natasha, they&amp;rsquo;re becoming just like us.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a map where a hand squeezes the Strait of Hormuz. The hand wears a spiked, leather wristband labeled &amp;ldquo;WAR&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a four-panel cartoon that depicts a woman in a wedding dress. The first three panels are labeled &amp;ldquo;Something Old: Vintage Veil&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Something New: Cute Shoes&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Something Borrowed: Grandma&amp;rsquo;s earrings.&amp;rdquo; The final panel is &amp;ldquo;Something Red&amp;rdquo; and shows an angry elephant in a suit standing on the woman&amp;rsquo;s dress as he holds a piece of paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Married women could lose vote under SAVE act.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a two panel cartoon depicting Pete Hegseth on both sides. On the left, he says, &amp;ldquo;This war will not become a quagmire!&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, Hegseth has sunk into quicksand and says &amp;ldquo;GIGGITY!&amp;rdquo; as he holds up a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Extra $200 billion to fund war.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon shows Donald Trump, David Ellison, and Bari Weiss watching Spongebob do the news at CBS. Spongebob waves two American flags and cheers a sign that shows the Middle East with the headline, &amp;ldquo;TRUMP IS WINNING!&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s bright! He&amp;rsquo;s energetic! And he&amp;rsquo;ll attract younger viewers!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;War Coverage&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump wears a crown and long, royal robe. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr pulls Trump&amp;rsquo;s robe so it covers three newspaper boxes that cover Epstein and Iran.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;March Madness-Betting on War Events.&amp;rdquo; Two young men sit on a coach and tap on their phones. The one on the left says, &amp;ldquo;Got my brackets.&amp;rdquo; The man on the right says, &amp;ldquo;Got my caskets.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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