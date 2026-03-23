Political cartoons for March 23

Monday's political cartoons include TSA trouble, mirror images, and an AI love story

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This cartoon depicts people standing in a TSA security checkpoint line at an airport. Signs above them point to &amp;ldquo;Departures&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Arrivals&amp;rdquo;. A man in line says, &amp;ldquo;These TSA lines are so long, I&amp;rsquo;m actually at my destination!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump looks into a mirror in this political cartoon. The image of Trump in the mirror wears a &amp;ldquo;45&amp;rdquo; button and Trump wears a &amp;ldquo;47&amp;rdquo; button. The quote at the top of the image reads, &amp;ldquo;I spoke to one of the former presidents, one I actually like, and he said I wish I did what you did.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Uncle Sam trapped in a tightly-wound gas hose. The hose is labeled &amp;ldquo;Gas Prices&amp;rdquo; and the pump part of the hose, labeled &amp;ldquo;WAR&amp;rdquo; is biting Uncle Sam&amp;rsquo;s head.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump from behind looking up at a figure of $200 billion. He thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;A small price to pay for getting Epstein off the front page.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts the White House. A voice inside says, &amp;ldquo;Mr. President, we have isolated and neutralized the threat.&amp;rdquo; The president responds, &amp;ldquo;Iran?&amp;rdquo; The voice responds, &amp;ldquo;Tulsi Gabbard.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;An AI Love Story&amp;rdquo; and has four panels depicting a female robot (with curly hair) and male robot speaking to each other. The woman robot says, &amp;ldquo;You are totally un-emotional!&amp;rdquo; The male robot responds, &amp;ldquo;You have absolutely no morals!&amp;rdquo; The woman robot responds, &amp;ldquo;You have no common sense whatsoever!&amp;rdquo; The final frame shows the robots hugging each other and they say in unison, &amp;ldquo;Marry me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel cartoon with Iran&#039;s &amp;#8203;new Supreme &amp;zwnj;Leader Ayatollah &amp;#8203;Mojtaba &amp;#8203;Khamenei. In the left panel he says, &amp;ldquo;We will kill tourists and other non-combatants throughout the world with guns, drones and conventional missiles.&amp;rdquo; On the right, he says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s the price you pay for trusting us with nuclear weapons.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon displays a TSA airport security checkpoint. A female agent watches a passenger in a scanner. A Male TSA agent holds a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Will work for food.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;America at 250&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a room full of brawling, angry people, fighting each other.

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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