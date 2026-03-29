Political cartoons for March 29

Sunday's political cartoons include a pinball wizard, personal drones, and more

By
published

Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s head is drawn to resemble the inside of a pinball machine in this cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s on tilt as the pinball wildly bounces between &amp;ldquo;bomb, more bomb, Beg NATO, Lie, Blame, Negotiate, declare victory, airstrike, ground troops, TACO.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Coming soon: Your own designated tech-approved drone!&amp;rdquo; A young man walks down the sidewalk trailed by a drone. The drones speaks and says, &amp;ldquo;Got your papers? Your bank balance dropped. Drugs? Prediction markets? Backpack contents? Never mind, I can see! Nice internet searches, perv! Still voting the same?&amp;rdquo; A dog being walked nearby warily eyes the drone.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Coming soon: Your own designated tech-approved drone!&amp;rdquo; A young man walks down the sidewalk trailed by a drone. The drones speaks and says, &amp;ldquo;Got your papers? Your bank balance dropped. Drugs? Prediction markets? Backpack contents? Never mind, I can see! Nice internet searches, perv! Still voting the same?&amp;rdquo; A nearby dog being walked eyes the drone warily.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US