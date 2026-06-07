Political cartoons for June 7

Sunday's political cartoons include re-renaming the Kennedy Center, a new currency design, and more

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A worker paints over the name &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; from the base of a statue of John F. Kennedy. Another worker has opened up a big bottle of &amp;ldquo;Compound W Wart Remover&amp;rdquo; and is spreading it on JFK&amp;rsquo;s cheek to remove a &amp;ldquo;wart&amp;rdquo; that looks like Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a stack of $100 bills covered in fingerprints and is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Family Fingerprints&amp;rdquo; with arrows pointing to each of the many fingerprints left by the grifters.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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