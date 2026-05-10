5 exorbitantly priced cartoons about the rising cost of gas

Artists take on a cheaper commute, the benefit of a bicycle, and more

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A man in a suit with a briefcase rides a horse next to two larger race horses ridden by jockeys. One jockey says, &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s not part of the Kentucky Derby. With the price of gas, that&amp;rsquo;s how he commutes to work!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man in a car looks at a bicycle encased in glass. A sign on the glass reads, &quot;Break glass in case of fuel crisis.&quot;

(Image credit: Manny Francisco / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four-panel cartoon that is set at a gas station. An older woman is with two adult children, who are filling up her car with gas. The woman&amp;rsquo;s son says, &amp;ldquo;We got this mom!&amp;rdquo; Her daughter responds, &amp;ldquo;Yeah, consider this your mother&amp;rsquo;s day gift!&amp;rdquo; As the cartoon progresses, it takes more and more money to fill up the car. The son and daughter say, &amp;ldquo;And.. your birthday present! And your Christmas present, and your Valentine&amp;rsquo;s day gift! And Arbor Day, and Flag Day&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a wild caricature of Donald Trump looking at charts held by an aid. One chart shows an arrow going straight up, the other straight down. The aid says, &amp;ldquo;Guess which ones are gas prices and which ones are your approval rating&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts gas prices at a fictional &quot;TRUMP&quot; gas station. &quot;Incompetence&quot; gas is $6.21 and &quot;Stupidity&quot; is &quot;$8.51&quot;.

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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