Political cartoons for March 14

Saturday's political cartoons include theocratic leanings, cruise missiles, and more

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Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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