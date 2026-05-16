Political cartoons for May 16

Saturday’s political cartoons include thoughts and prayers, the Strait of Hormuz, and more

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published

A down-on-his luck man in a Trump T-shirt holds out a MAGA hat and wears a sign that says, &amp;ldquo;Please Help!&amp;rdquo; He says to Donald Trump, &amp;ldquo;Remember me?&amp;rdquo; Trump holds wads of cash in his hands and responds, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t even think about you&amp;hellip;not even a little bit&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is with Xi Jinping at the USA-China Summit. Xi towers over Trump, because Trump sinks into a map of the Strait of Hormuz that is drawn on the floor.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump flattens &amp;ldquo;voting rights&amp;rdquo; as he drives a &amp;ldquo;Project 2025&amp;rdquo; bulldozer. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Completely and totally obliterated!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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