Political cartoons for May 15

Friday’s political cartoons include a great big wall, a great big appetite, and more

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published

A glum Donald Trump and Xi Jinping stand next to the Great Wall of China. The words written on the side are, &amp;ldquo;China&amp;rsquo;s Global Dominance.&amp;rdquo; Xi smiles and says, &amp;ldquo;I hear you like walls&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A robot named &amp;ldquo;Data Centers&amp;rdquo; gorges himself on food from a box labeled &amp;ldquo;World Resources Buffet&amp;rdquo; as people wait in line behind it. The people are holding empty bowls. The robot finishes the box and throws it away as it eyes a person to eat next.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is at his desk at night with his thumbs stuck in a &amp;ldquo;Chinese finger trap&amp;rdquo; and is unable to get to his phone. Trump&amp;rsquo;s tongue hangs out like he&amp;rsquo;s working hard to get his hands free. An aide nearby smiles and thinks, &amp;ldquo;Late night tweeting problem solved.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;More and More Americans seek health advice on the web.&amp;rdquo; A sad looking woman is at a kitchen table in an apartment with bare cabinets and a cat that looks sad, too. There&amp;rsquo;s a newspaper with a headline about inflation. A laptop computer on the table says, &amp;ldquo;Searching&amp;hellip;Did you mean choosing food AND medicine?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Lunch with Xi&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping eat lunch during their summit. Trump is asleep as Xi reaches over and uses chop sticks to take the food for himself off of Trump&amp;rsquo;s plate.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a man on a stage with a guitar at a stock brokers&amp;rsquo; convention. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve written a love song about stocks with big dividends.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Melania and Donald Trump are pictured from the back. They give each other a high-five. Melania&amp;rsquo;s back reads, &amp;ldquo;I really don&amp;rsquo;t care. Do U?&amp;rdquo; Trump&amp;rsquo;s says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t think about Americans&amp;rsquo; financial situation. Do U?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled Meeting in Beijing. It depicts Donald Trump as Mickey Mouse. Xi Jinping is pictured as a wise, Asian cat with its paw waving.

(Image credit: Becs / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a three-panel cartoon depicting a lawn mower in a yard. The first panel shows the mower during No Mow May and the grass is not too long. There&amp;rsquo;s a gas can labled &amp;ldquo;GA$&amp;rdquo;. The second panel shows the grass much longer and a sign reads, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s June &amp;amp; Hormuz won&amp;rsquo;t be open soon.&amp;rdquo; The third panel shows the grass covering the lawn mower and the sign reads, &amp;ldquo;So it&amp;rsquo;s knee-high by the fourth of July.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump reads a series of notes that say, &amp;ldquo;Women want you. Men want to be you.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re Better than Obama.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Stable Genius&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Real Men Wear Diapers.&amp;rdquo; Xi Jinping looks on as an aide says to him, &amp;ldquo;He brought his own fortune cookies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

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