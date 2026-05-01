Political cartoons for May 1

Friday’s political cartoons include seaside threats, budget questions, and more

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published

A smiling woman is on the beach selling shells from a booth. The sign on her business reads, &amp;ldquo;She sells seashells (by the seashore)&amp;rdquo; and there&amp;rsquo;s an item on sale for $86.47. A secret service agent is with an armed FBI agent and the secret service agent says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ve identified another credible threat to the president!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Two boys are sitting at a lunch table at school. One boy doesn&amp;rsquo;t have anything to eat and the other boy offers him an apple. The first boy says, &amp;ldquo;$400 million for a ballroom, $500 million for airline bailouts, billions for a war&amp;hellip;You&amp;rsquo;d think somewhere in there they could find a few bucks for chicken nuggets.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Latest Destruction of America&amp;rsquo;s Historic Landmarks.&amp;rdquo; The first panel shows the East Wing of the White House being destroyed, the next is the rose garden paved over, and the third is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool being painted. The final panel is the Voting Rights act being dismantled by bulldozers and wrecking balls.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside at night and the sky is filled with stars. A father holds hands with his young son, points to the sky and says, &amp;ldquo;On a clear night, when conditions are just fight, with a little luck, you don&amp;rsquo;t even need a telescope to make out Trump&#039;s gas prices.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the Supreme Court building and is titled &amp;ldquo;Gutted&amp;rdquo;. A bloodied fish labeled &amp;ldquo;Voting Rights Act&amp;rdquo; has been cut open and hangs gutted from a rope outside the building.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A teacher sits at a desk in a classroom with bullet holes in the wall behind her. Donald Trump enters the room and says, &amp;ldquo;Another school shooting? Why don&amp;rsquo;t you just put in a bullet-proof 400 million dollar ballroom?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

King Charles and Donald Trump stand together. King Charles wears a large, bejeweled crown. Trump looks longingly at the crown, wishing he too was a king.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts the White House drifting through stormy seas in the Strait of Hormuz. A voice from inside says, &amp;ldquo;You know what would fix this? A big, beautiful ballroom&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A ferocious dog named &amp;ldquo;SCOTUS Conservatives&amp;rdquo; chews up the voting rights act in the cartoon. A crow named Jim smirks and says, &amp;ldquo;Tsk tsk! And the CDC just paused rabies testing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two hands writing lessons learned and Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s hand with a sharpie. The two hands write &amp;ldquo;Violence must be eradicated from politics and gun violence must be urgently addressed.&amp;rdquo; Trump writes &amp;ldquo;GET ME MY BALLROOM!!&amp;rdquo; over the other lessons.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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