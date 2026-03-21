5 hilariously fitting cartoons about Trump’s shoe obsession

Artists take on talking heads, perfect fits, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Talking Head&amp;rdquo; and depicts Marco Rubio in a comically oversized suit and shoes, an homage to David Byrne and the Talking Heads. Rubio says, &amp;ldquo;And you may ask yourself. How did I get here?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Mr. $135 Florsheim (So Queens).&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump in an oversized shoe with the words &amp;ldquo;The Presidency&amp;rdquo; on its side. Several blemishes are visible on the shoe. Trump says, &quot;...Perfect fit!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two men in suits speak to each other outside the Oval Office. One man wears a pair of oversize shoes and holds an Epstein file. The other man wears a comically large sport coat, long Trump tie, too-short pants, and too-large shoes. He says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re lucky -- he only bought you shoes.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Forces His Subordinates to Wear the Same Shoes as He Does.&amp;rdquo; It depicts four feet stuffed into one shoe that is labeled &amp;ldquo;LIES&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A miserable looking Marco Rubio wears a pair of way-too-large shoes that have come out of a box labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump looks at him and says, &amp;ldquo;You can thank me later, Marco.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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