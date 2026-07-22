Book reviews: ‘Gerontocracy in America’ and ‘The Face: A Cultural History’

America’s old-age problem and the importance we attach to our own faces

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Elderly people dancing.
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'Gerontocracy in America: How the Old Are Hoarding Power and Wealth' by Samuel Moyn

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