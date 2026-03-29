5 culpable cartoons about Big Tech and social media

Artists take on tech addiction, vulnerable youth, and more

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A man is on the couch in his psychiatrist&#039;s office. He says, &amp;quot;You want me to explain my tech addiction? OK, here&#039;s a website that defines &#039;tech addiction&#039; as...&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A child in a raincoat looks into a drain on a street. An evil clown, like Pennywise, is in the drain next to the words &amp;ldquo;Social Media&amp;rdquo;. The clown holds a balloon labeled &amp;ldquo;Gore, Sex, AI Slop&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;So you want to check with mommy and daddy first? Don&amp;rsquo;t worry, they&#039;re in here with me too!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Three excited and happy children run toward the open door of a van that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Free Candy&amp;rdquo; A scary, smiling face and the words &amp;ldquo;Social media&amp;rdquo; lurk in the dark inside the van.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Phishing expedition.&amp;rdquo; An overweight man in a T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;Meta&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Google&amp;rdquo; holds a fishing rod in one hand and a little boy attached to a fishing line in the other. The boy holds a cell phone. The man says, &amp;ldquo;We prefer to catch the little ones&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This eight-panel cartoon titled &amp;quot;SPRING BREAK&amp;quot; illustrates a male teenager&#039;s constant phone use. The teenager has a glazed look on his face as he is on his phone morning and night. His battery finally runs out and he steps outside for just a moment while he charges his phone. That&#039;s the &amp;quot;spring break&amp;quot; and he looks happy as he steps outside. In the final panel he is back in his bedroom, looking at his phone with a glazed, tired expression.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

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