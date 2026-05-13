Political cartoons for May 13

Wednesday’s political cartoons include AI stocks, Truth Social is out there, and more

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published

A nervous-looking bull labeled &amp;ldquo;Stock Market&amp;rdquo; is precariously balanced atop the &amp;ldquo;A&amp;rdquo; in the word &amp;ldquo;Ai&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon.

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump speaks to a big-eyed alien who has just arrived on Earth and exited its spacecraft. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;The truth is out there? Not interested, go back.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A giant ship labeled &amp;ldquo;US Economy&amp;rdquo; sails through a minefield in this cartoon. The mines are all labeled &amp;ldquo;Debt&amp;rdquo; and there&amp;rsquo;s no way for the ship to avoid them. A voice from on board says, &amp;ldquo;The president wants you to let him know if you see any icebergs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman and a man are at the airport. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Ah, it will be so nice to go on vacation and get away from it all!&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, the man glumly looks at his passport that is stamped &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; and has a picture of the president&amp;rsquo;s face on it. The signs at the airport read, &amp;ldquo;Fuel Surcharge in effect&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Caution! Do you have hantavirus?&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s also a board listing all the canceled flights and an &amp;ldquo;out of business&amp;rdquo; sign by one of the airlines.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A male news anchor sits at a desk in front of a screen that is meant to look like the logo from the &amp;ldquo;X-Files&amp;rdquo; television show next to the words &amp;ldquo;The Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; In this version, the &amp;ldquo;Epstein&amp;rdquo; has been crossed out and the anchor says, &amp;ldquo;According to Pentagon sources, &amp;lsquo;The truth is out there.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two rats labeled &amp;ldquo;Hantavirus&amp;rdquo; look at RFK Jr., who looks wears Mickey Mouse ears and holds a paper that says, &amp;ldquo;Mickey Mousing around with Health Care.&amp;rdquo; One rat says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s something about this guy I like!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This is a six-panel cartoon with a man in a MAGA hat. He says, &amp;ldquo;Oh! Hey there, you caught me checking the DOGE Dividend that the president was going to send us.. And the money he said we&amp;rsquo;d get from his tariffs&amp;hellip;and taking a look at the huge drop in energy gas and food costs that he promised! Plus, the greatest health care plan ever! I can see it all right here!&amp;rdquo; In the final panel, the man holds up his empty plan and says, &amp;ldquo;On the Trump phone he also promised us!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts two water fountains at the Supreme Court. The words on the wall read &amp;ldquo;United States Supreme Court Voting Rights.&amp;rdquo; The left fountain looks modern and has a sign above it that says &amp;ldquo;White Only.&amp;rdquo; A pipe runs from it to an older water fountain below a &amp;ldquo;Colored Only&amp;rdquo; sign. The pipe is leaking below the colored only water fountain.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A spiked COVID-19 germ smiles at a hantavirus germ that&amp;rsquo;s also smiling. The hantavirus says,&amp;rdquo;I&amp;rsquo;m ready for my closeup!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is titled &amp;ldquo;May Day Parade 2026&amp;rdquo; and puts the reader in the sky, looking down at a May Day parade in Russia. This parade is nearly empty, with only one tank a few soldiers. A voice from the reviewing stand says, &amp;ldquo;Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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