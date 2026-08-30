5 political cartoons about the trade war with Canada

Artists take on the Trump administration's tariffs on the neighbor to the north

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This cartoon is titled &amp;quot;If Canada Was as Petty and Infantile as the Trump Administration.&amp;quot; Mark Carney points at a drawing of the &amp;quot;Trump Ballroom&amp;quot; that as been renamed the &amp;quot;Epstein Ballroom&amp;quot; and says, &amp;quot;I have an executive order to change the name of one of Trump&#039;s vanity projects.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is outside a castle that flies the Canadian flag. He fires a cannon that is labeled &amp;quot;tariffs&amp;quot; and points straight up, instead of at the castle. The cannonball has reached its apex and will soon fall on Trump&#039;s head.

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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