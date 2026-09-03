Political cartoons for September 3

Thursday's political cartoons include a SCOTUS shield, dark money, and Donald Trump's beauty standards

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Published

Donald Trump is surrounded by Sam Alito, Brett Kavanaugh (holding a beer), Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney-Barrett and Neal Gorsuch. All wear robes and MAGA hats. Clarence Thomas holds up a hand to stop a stack of lawsuits being handed to him. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;The ballroom case is about my security.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;WAVE ELECTION&amp;rdquo;. A man is in the ocean on a float labeled &amp;ldquo;2026 voters&amp;rdquo;. He looks up, wide-eyed at an enormous wave about to crash on him. The wave is dark-colored and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dark Money&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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