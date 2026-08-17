Political cartoons for August 17

Monday's political cartoons include shock gloves, Navy shortages, and Freedom Dots

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Published

Two heavily-armed male ice agents stand at urinals in a public bathroom. One says to the other, &amp;ldquo;Careful with the electric gloves.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A haggard-looking shirtless man is lost at sea, floating on a makeshift raft. He looks up at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier looming above him. Sailors are on the deck trying to get the haggard man&amp;rsquo;s attention. They are holding up signs that read, &amp;ldquo;SOS&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Help!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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