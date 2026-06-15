Swiss voters reject capping population size

The initiative was voted down 55% to 45%

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Voter in Switzerland walks past referendum signs in favor of capping population at 10 million
Voter in Switzerland walks past referendum signs in favor of capping population
(Image credit: Stefan Wermuth / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a referendum that would have capped the country’s population at 10 million by limiting migration. The initiative, proposed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, was voted down 55% to 45%, with 59% of voters participating. About 30% of Switzerland’s 9.1 million residents are foreign-born.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  