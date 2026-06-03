Iceland approaches a crossroads with an EU referendum

Other countries could also join the bloc, possibly following Iceland’s lead

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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A view of the Hallgrimskirkja church, a national symbol of Iceland.
Some Icelanders feel they are ‘locked in an existential fight for Iceland’s soul’
(Image credit: Halldor Kolbeins / AFP / Getty Images)

The European Union could soon be adding a 28th member to its ranks, as Iceland is set to vote on a referendum about joining the bloc this summer. But not all Icelanders are on board with the idea of becoming an EU country, and while polls are largely split down the middle, what happens in the referendum could have ripple effects for the international order.

‘Important for international security’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.