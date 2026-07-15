Another Arctic island is caught in geopolitical crosshairs

But it isn’t the one you are probably thinking of

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Chinese granite lions in front of the research station in Svalbard; they were removed earlier this year
Chinese granite lions in front of the research station in Svalbard were removed earlier this year
(Image credit: Lisi Niesner / Reuters)

President Donald Trump may be ramping up his rhetoric against Greenland, but meanwhile, 1,200 miles away, Svalbard is facing similar pressures from other countries. The remote territory is owned by Norway but is subject to an increasing presence from both China and Russia, meaning Svalbard could end up playing an outsized role in global affairs.

What is happening in Svalbard?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.