Iran strike on ship halts UN Hormuz evacuation

Over 11,000 seafarers have been stranded since the Iran war began

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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A cargo vessel is anchored off the coast of Oman after being stranded for days amid congestion in the Strait of Hormuz
A cargo vessel is anchored off the coast of Oman after being stranded for days amid congestion in the Strait of Hormuz
(Image credit: Elke Scholiers / Getty Images)

What happened

The International Maritime Organization on Thursday paused a nascent effort to evacuate ships stranded in the Persian Gulf after Iran struck a cargo vessel, causing damage but no casualties, according to the ship’s owner. The IMO, a United Nations body, earlier this week began shepherding ships through the Strait of Hormuz along a route hugging Oman’s coast. Hundreds of ships and more than 11,000 seafarers have been stranded in the Gulf since the Iran war broke out, and Iran’s drone strike demonstrated its “continued ability to restrict the critical waterway, despite the agreement reached last week with the United States,” CNN said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  