Life on board the ships stranded in the Persian Gulf

The Iran war has trapped thousands of seafarers on the wrong side of the Strait of Hormuz

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Ships anchored off Oman&#039;s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz
Some ships have been stuck in the Gulf since February
(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)

At least 6,000 seafarers are stuck on board at least 400 tankers and cargo ships, according to the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Many of the ships have been stranded in the Persian Gulf since the US-Israel war with Iran erupted in late February.

“It’s as if we are trapped in a pond,” Shafiqul Islam, captain of a ship carrying some 37,000 tonnes of fertiliser bound for South Africa, told the BBC in June. “There’s only one way out”: via the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which some 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas – as well as crucial commodities including fertiliser, aluminium and helium – once flowed from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq and Iran to global markets.

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