Superfoods that won’t break the bank

Despite what social media influencers might say, you don’t need to “fork out for pricey, pretentious” superfoods like açai or spirulina, said Giulia Crouch in The Standard. The belief that healthier eating “costs the earth” is one of the “major misconceptions” about nutrition.

The term ‘superfood’ was “coined in the 1960s to describe foods that could fight malnutrition”, said Rachel Dixon in The Guardian. But by the 2000s it had been “co-opted to sell exotic and expensive ingredients to health-conscious customers”.

More recently, there has been a renewed interest in superfoods due to the “growing awareness” of the health benefits that come with consuming a wide variety of foods. Keen on diversifying your diet? Here are some of the best superfoods to stock up on.

Anchovies

These “flavour-bombs” have an “outsized nutritional punch”, said The Standard. They’re a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which “support heart and brain health and help lower inflammation”. You actually get more minerals from anchovies than you would from “larger tinned fish like tuna or mackerel”. This is because you eat the entire fish including the bones. Anchovies are also generally “safer for frequent consumption” since they are “small, short-lived fish” and don’t accumulate as much mercury. They make a very easy addition to your meals as you can “melt them into pasta tomato sauces for incredible depth of flavour” or add them to your salads and stews.

Walnuts

Nuts have long been an “expert-approved nutritious snack or meal addition” but walnuts “top the list in terms of nutritional profile,” said Rosie Fitzmaurice in The i Paper. This is mainly due to the high amount of polyphenols and omega-3s they contain. Polyphenols have “potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties”. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that walnuts “may also improve insulin response and reduce gut permeability”.

Popcorn

The “homemade variety” as opposed to the “salty, sugary stuff” makes for a great healthy snack, said The Guardian. It keeps you “feeling satisfied for longer than other snacks, such as crisps”, Sammie Gill, a registered dietitian with the British Dietetic Association, told the newspaper. The popcorn kernel is essentially a “whole-grain containing about 10g of fibre per 100g” and the outer shell contains phytochemicals. To make it more fun, you can always “elevate it by adding your own toppings”. These can be savoury like “paprika, olive oil, pepper, curry powder” or sweet such as “melted dark chocolate” or “cinnamon sugar”.

Potatoes

Potatoes are frequently “underestimated for their nutritional value”, Gill told The Guardian. In reality they are full of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6 and folate. The high starch content in “freshly cooked potatoes” turns into “resistant starch” upon chilling. This kind of starch is a “fermentable fibre” that acts as “‘food’ for your gut microbes”. It is also advised to keep the skin on the potatoes when possible as “removing the skins means removing fibre”.