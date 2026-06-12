Drinkers seek a low-key buzz with low-caffeine beverages

Companies are looking for less caffeine to meet their customers’ daily cravings

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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A barista pours coffee at a coffeehouse in Berlin.
The best way to consume caffeine is in ‘small, frequent doses’
(Image credit: Adam Berry / Getty Images)

Though caffeine remains the world’s most widely consumed drug, some people are turning to a smaller dosage to achieve their morning kick. A slew of lower-caffeine drinks are hitting the market as consumers look for ways to shake the negative effects of caffeine — while still having their daily cup of coffee.

‘Experimenting with a new range of options’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.