Wearable ultrasound tracks high-risk pregnancies: The Week's Good News

Plus emotional support donkeys and the first disabled astronaut

Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
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An ultrasound image of a fetus.
(Image credit: skaman306 / Getty Images)

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Wearable ultrasound tracks high-risk pregnancies

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.